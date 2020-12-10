American Financial Group, Inc. Elects Evans Nwankwo to its Board of Directors

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Evans N. Nwankwo as a director.

Mr. Nwankwo has worked in the commercial construction industry for nearly 40 years and is the Founder and President of Megen Construction Company, one of the region’s premier builders. Megen Construction provides a full range of services including construction management, design/build, general contracting, estimating and program management, and was the first LEED Platinum builder in the State of Ohio. The Company is a top-ten minority-owned business in Greater Cincinnati with a national reach.

Mr. Nwankwo is active in his community and is the founder of NuWay Foundation, a charitable organization focused on improving the lives and economic conditions of the less fortunate in African villages through health, opportunity, pure water and education (H.O.P.E.), with focused outreach efforts in Awa, Nigeria. He has also served on the Board of Directors of a number of charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross (Cincinnati Chapter), Africa Foundation USA, ArtsWave, Bridges for a Just Community, Cincinnati State Foundation, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, The Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati, University of Cincinnati College of Arts & Sciences and Wilmington College.