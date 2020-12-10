Advent Technologies Concludes Collaboration With Northeastern University and World-Class Research Team to Develop Next-Generation Hydrogen Production

Advent Technologies (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it has concluded a Department of Energy (“DOE”) HydroGen Program in which collaborators including lead partner Northeastern University, the University of Delaware, and several National Laboratories have advanced the state of hydrogen production with a next-generation water electrosis. The program was funded by the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This advancement further validates Advent’s leading role in hydrogen production. We were excited to have partnered with prestigious research institutions such as Northeastern University and the University of Delaware, as well as multiple DOE Laboratories – including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratory. Going forward, we will now be even better placed to leverage our expertise in commercializing these materials to enable the hydrogen economy over the next decade.”