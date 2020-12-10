T-Mobile Puts 5G Network Rollout in Overdrive, Launches First 5G Hotspot and Industry’s Best Hotspot Plans

Foot firmly on gas. Just one year ago, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched nationwide 5G . Today, the Un-carrier is demonstrating — again — just how powerful its industry-leading 5G network is by launching the industry’s BEST standalone hotspot plans for your connected devices, including an absolutely WILD deal for 100GB of mobile internet data for just $50. T-Mobile is also launching the company’s first 5G mobile hotspot with the ability to connect up to 30 devices — so customers can take those Wi-Fi-rivaling Ultra Capacity speeds on the go for connected devices. And the Un-carrier is shifting into overdrive to make those ultra-fast speeds available in more places at an unprecedented pace, lighting up thousands of cell sites with mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G this month and widening its 5G lead.

Hotspot Data Only Pricing (Graphic: Business Wire)

These hotspot plans are made possible by T-Mobile’s capacity-rich 5G network, which delivers the perfect combo of coverage AND speed. T-Mobile’s 5G network is America’s largest with Extended Range (low-band) 5G that covers 270 million people over 1.4 million square miles — 2x more square miles than AT&T and 3.5x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is lighting up mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G at a never-been-done-before pace to bring this super-fast 5G experience — that can bring download speeds around 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps — to even more customers. One mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G site can cover tens of thousands of times the area that one Verizon Ultra Wideband 5G site can cover, giving T-Mobile customers the Wi-Fi rivaling 5G speeds in waaaaay more places.

“Today’s news is another example of what you can do when you’re working to build the most powerful, highest capacity 5G network in the nation … you can take all that speed with you on your devices at unheard of prices. And it couldn’t come at a better time for millions in need of reliable, affordable connectivity,” said Mike Sievert, President and CEO at T-Mobile. “We already cover more of the country with 5G than AT&T and Verizon combined — now we’re adding super-fast 5G on top at an absolutely blistering pace. Every month, we’re adding more Ultra Capacity 5G than Verizon has added in the last two years with Ultra Wideband. And we’re just getting started.”