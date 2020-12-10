Cerner Simplifies Ordering and Monitoring of Digital Health Solutions

Cerner teams with Xealth to foster digital innovation, strengthen connections between providers and patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, today announced it’s building on the recent collaboration with Xealth to offer health systems new centralized digital ordering and monitoring for clients. These capabilities are designed to help health systems choose, manage and deploy digital tools and applications while offering clinicians access to remote monitoring and more direct engagement with patients. Phoenix-based Banner Health, one of the country’s largest nonprofit hospital systems, is one of the first Cerner clients to use the new capabilities to benefit its clinicians and patients.



With the new capabilities, health systems can prescribe digital therapeutics, smart phones and internet applications to address areas such as chronic disease management, behavioral health, maternity care and surgery prep. This access to a more holistic view of the organization’s digital health solutions supports the clinical decisions doctors make every day and provides real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency, meet increasing demand for telehealth and offer remote patient monitoring. For example, the new capabilities can help simplify how clinicians prescribe tools such as mobile mental health apps to monitor anxiety triggers or a glucose device to help trace blood sugar levels for diabetes patients.

“As digital tools are increasingly included in care plans, health systems seek a way to organize and oversee their use across the health system. We anticipate the emergence of digital and therapeutic committees to govern digital tool selection similar to how pharmacy and therapeutic committees have historically governed medication formularies,” said David Bradshaw, senior vice president, Consumer and Employer Solutions, Cerner. “Digital health has extraordinary potential to reshape the way we care for patients and, working with Xealth, we are answering the need and helping providers create more engaging and effective patient experiences.”