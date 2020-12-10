 

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with three institutional investors for a registered direct placement of approximately $7.0 million of shares of common stock of the Company at a price of $1.62 per share. The Company will issue a total of 4,320,988 shares of common stock to the institutional investors. As part of the transaction, the Company will also issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 1,728,395 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.03 per share, which warrants will have a term of three years and not be exercisable for the first six months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $6.3 million and will be used for general working capital purposes. If the warrants are exercised in full, the Company will receive additional proceeds of approximately $3.5 million. The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

The Company's Common Stock, Warrants and shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants (the “Securities”) are being offered by in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228061) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective by the SEC on August 3, 2020. The Securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Once filed with the SEC, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company at Room 1106, Xinghuo Keji Plaza, No. 2 Fengfu Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC 100070, or telephone at +86-10-60846616.

