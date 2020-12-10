 

Baden-Württemberg selects itslearning’s management system for over 1 million students

Sanoma Corporation, Investor news, 10 December 2020 at 16:00 EET

Baden-Württemberg selects itslearning’s management system for over 1 million students

Itslearning, part of Sanoma Learning, has been selected by Germany's third largest state Baden-Württemberg as its new state-wide learning management system (LMS). itslearning’s LMS will provide teachers and students a pedagogical and scalable digital learning environment to complement the existing solutions.

"I am delighted that Baden-Württemberg has chosen itslearning as its education partner for this major digitalisation program. They are now the fourth German state to adopt itslearning’s LMS, after Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern,” says Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning. “This is a great next step in Sanoma Learning’s strategy to grow its business and positive impact on learning across Europe”.

itslearning won the European-wide tender process launched by the Ministry of Education of Baden-Württemberg as part of its digitalisation program. Among the key considerations were scalability, integrations and features that promote independence and self-direction of the students. itslearning’s LMS will now be offered to all primary, secondary and vocational schools in Baden-Württemberg as a complementary platform to overcome pedagogical and teaching gaps not covered by the existing solutions. A similar contract was made with the city of Düsseldorf in April.

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.

About itslearning

itslearning is Europe’s largest provider of learning management systems for schools and universities. Built specifically for teaching, itslearning is today used by millions of teachers and students around the world. The company is headquartered in Bergen, Norway, with offices in 8 countries. Since 2019, itslearning has been part of the Sanoma Group. More information is available at www.itslearning.com.  

 


