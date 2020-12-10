Baden-Württemberg selects itslearning’s management system for over 1 million students

Itslearning, part of Sanoma Learning, has been selected by Germany's third largest state Baden-Württemberg as its new state-wide learning management system (LMS). itslearning’s LMS will provide teachers and students a pedagogical and scalable digital learning environment to complement the existing solutions.

"I am delighted that Baden-Württemberg has chosen itslearning as its education partner for this major digitalisation program. They are now the fourth German state to adopt itslearning’s LMS, after Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern,” says Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning. “This is a great next step in Sanoma Learning’s strategy to grow its business and positive impact on learning across Europe”.

itslearning won the European-wide tender process launched by the Ministry of Education of Baden-Württemberg as part of its digitalisation program. Among the key considerations were scalability, integrations and features that promote independence and self-direction of the students. itslearning’s LMS will now be offered to all primary, secondary and vocational schools in Baden-Württemberg as a complementary platform to overcome pedagogical and teaching gaps not covered by the existing solutions. A similar contract was made with the city of Düsseldorf in April.

More information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, Sanoma, +358 40 560 560, kaisa.uurasmaa@sanoma.com

Christel Lammertink, Manager Corporate Communications, Sanoma Learning, +31 657 153 456, christel.lammertink@sanoma.com

