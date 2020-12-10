 

MVP Holdings Inc. subsidiary Mealthy Inc. to prepare for 2nd round of CrowdFunding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 15:15  |  35   |   |   

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mealthy Inc., a kitchen countertop appliance company who is a recently acquired subsidiary of MVP Holdings Inc. is preparing a 2nd round of crowdfunding on WeFunder.com/Mealthy. WeFunder.com is a crowdfunding platform that has helped raise over $193 million in capital for over 500 startup companies and has over 780,000 investors on its platform.

In August 2019, Mealthy Inc. raised $1.07 million the max allowable at a $30 million dollar valuation in under 90 days in an initial capital raise on the Republic crowdfunding platform. Since that initial raise the crowdfunding regulations have changed and now allow companies such as Mealthy Inc., to raise up to $5 million in a single crowdfunding round every 12 months. Mealthy Inc. is looking to raise up to $3.5 million in a 2nd round of crowdfunding at a $40 million dollar valuation. In 2020 Mealthy Inc., grew revenues 31% over 2019 and has become profitable for the first time since its launch in 2018. “With improvements in operational costs, an increase in sales and our continued expansion in both US & International markets, along with the launch of several new product lines in 2021 we feel it is the right time to do our next capital raise and that our increased valuation is on the mark. In 2021 Mealthy will be launching 3 new products and looks to release new versions of 2 existing products,” said Mealthy CEO Casey Musick. Mealthy will use funds raised for an increase in digital marketing as well as regional tv advertising in accordance with the launch of the new product lines. Capital raised will also go towards increasing inventory levels of current products as one specific product the Mealthy CrispLid sells out regularly within weeks of inventory hitting the warehouse. Finally, capital will also go towards the launch of new product lines including but not limited to inventory, marketing, R&D, & product packing design and brand development.

“There are over 25 million households in the US with a pressure cooker and we feel that they have been underserved, in regards to new product launches, upgrades, accessories and add-ons that fit within the pressure cooker category. We want to dive deeper into that segment while others are moving to more saturated product lines like blenders, coffee makers etc.” “Mealthy is about people not just product, we want to make home cooking easier not just faster.” “Mealthy has focused on developing a community not just selling products since the day it launched. The Mealthy mobile app, website and social media communities receive over 190,000 visits per month. It’s not just about product with Mealthy, it’s about community, good food, good people and families coming together around the kitchen table, especially during these crazy times. Mealthy is a company that wants to inspire the world to come cook with us, a company that is built on product but powered by people.” – CEO Casey Musick.

Seite 1 von 2


MVP Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MVP Holdings Inc. subsidiary Mealthy Inc. to prepare for 2nd round of CrowdFunding FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mealthy Inc., a kitchen countertop appliance company who is a recently acquired subsidiary of MVP Holdings Inc. is preparing a 2nd round of crowdfunding on WeFunder.com/Mealthy. WeFunder.com is a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...