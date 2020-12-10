 

The sales of „Vilvi Group“ November 2020

Since September 15, 2020 AB Vilkyskiu Pienine Group begins operations under the Vilvi Group brand name uniting the whole group. Vilvi Group are the following businesses in the group – Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Modest ABKelmės Pieninė AB and Pieno Logistika AB.

The consolidated sales for November 2020 amounted to 9.65 million EUR – 15.4% decrease comparing to November 2019. The sales of the Group for period January – November 2020 amounted to 109.69 million EUR – 3.9% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


