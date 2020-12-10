AMIH Subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc., Identifies the Employee Benefits Space as Key Growth Opportunity

The ZipDoctor telemedicine platform, though not a replacement to traditional health insurance, is an affordable alternative to health care whereby employers can provide their employees with unlimited 24/7 access to medical doctors for routine, non-emergency conditions and with additional fees or copays. For a complete list of the medical conditions that can be treated by ZipDoctor, please visit the website at www.zipdoctor.co/what-we-treat/

Addison, TX, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating, health, wellness, infrastructure and technology companies, today announced that its subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc. (“ZipDoctor”) has commenced its marketing initiatives geared towards companies of all sizes to offer its telemedicine services to their employees as an employment benefit.

“There are millions of small businesses across our nation that cannot afford to provide healthcare benefits to their employees. For many of these workers and their families, having access to a doctor through our platform would be a significant quality of life improvement,” commented Jacob Cohen, CEO of American International Holdings Corp.

According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), “In 2019, 73.7% of uninsured adults said that they were uninsured because the cost of coverage was too high.” The Company’s research has discovered that this is a problem affecting the working-class, middle-class and even the upper middle-class alike. Platforms like the ZipDoctor service can help to alleviate the problems associated with lack of insurance. Moreover, the Company believes that it is in the best interest of all business owners to provide some level of support for their respective employee’s well-being – these benefits could improve productivity, decrease absenteeism and even boost employee morale.

Business owners and Human Resource Managers can enroll for a free no-obligation consultation with ZipDoctor, by visiting the Company’s website at, under the “Employers” section or by going to www.zipdoctor.co/employers/ .

About ZipDoctor, Inc.

ZipDoctor, Inc. is a monthly subscription based online telemedicine platform providing customers with unlimited, 24/7 access to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors and therapists. ZipDoctor’s online telemedicine platform is available to customers across the United States and offers bilingual coverage (both English and Spanish), with virtual visits taking place either via the phone or through a secured video chat platform. ZipDoctor’s telemedicine platform does not require the customer to have an existing insurance plan and does not demand or require any additional copays. ZipDoctor customers subscribe through the website and are only required to pay a low monthly fee, which is determined based on if they are an individual, a couple, or a family. To learn more about ZipDoctor, visit us online at www.ZipDoctor.co .