Company to Host Fireside Chat with Redmonk’s James Governor on the Art of Observability and How to Implement an Observability Strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it will showcase its observability solutions at AWS re:Invent taking place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 to help AWS users get a unified view of key AWS services, accounts and regions. In addition, Sumo Logic’s Bruno Kurtic, VP of Strategy and Solutions, will host a fireside chat with James Governor, analyst and co-founder of Redmonk, on the art of observability and how to programmatically implement an observability strategy. The session will take place on Dec. 17 at 8:45 a.m. PT.

Cross-cutting approach to managing reliability of AWS-based apps

The shift from a siloed monitoring-only approach to observability is realized through reliability that ensures security, performance and availability across the application stack. Sumo Logic’s Observability solutions provide enterprises with a unified view of real-time analytics across a vast amount of application and infrastructure logs, metrics, traces and metadata.

Sumo Logic will showcase its observability solutions at its AWS re:Invent virtual booth , including the recently launched AWS Observability Solution — which leverages all of the telemetry generated by AWS services that accelerates issue resolution, automatically determines the root cause of any failure, and helps customers optimize usage of AWS services to improve uptime and performance.

Sumo Logic’s AWS Observability Solution takes a cross-cutting approach to managing reliability of AWS-based applications and underlying AWS services by easily and automatically ingesting, collecting, unifying and analyzing telemetry data from popular AWS services — such as Application Load Balancer, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Relational Database (RDS), AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon API Gateway — in order to quickly detect anomalous events, determine timeline and scale of anomalies, and enable rapid root cause analysis through machine learning aided technology. It does all of this while keeping the raw data secure in case it contains sensitive information.