 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Enters CBG Market in Europe

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway has officially entered the European cannabigerol (CBG) market with the release of its Kannaway Premium CBG made with Organic Hemp Seed Oil.

“Since launching in Europe in 2018, Europe has become one of our best revenue-generating markets as consumers have responded very positively to Kannaway’s wide range of cannabidiol (CBD) products,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “Similar to CBD, CBG is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not cause intoxicating effects. Researchers have conducted and are currently conducting many interesting studies on CBG. We are excited to broaden our product offerings with CBG and are confident the market will be as well.”

Each bottle of Kannaway Premium CBG made with Organic Hemp Seed Oil contains 500 mg of CBG and 200 mg of CBD. The cannabinoids used in the product are derived from organic European hemp and quality certified through the Company's Triple Lab Testing process to deliver the potential natural benefits of hemp-based cannabinoids.

“As CBD continues to grow in acceptance around the world, the market for cannabinoids like CBG also expands,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “Our company intends to continue to be at the forefront of expanding access to cannabinoids just as we have been with CBD.”

To learn more about these products, please visit www.kannaway.com.

About Kannaway
Kannaway is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway and HempMeds; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy. 

