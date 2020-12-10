 

Fingrid Oyj Change to earnings guidance for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 15:04  |  23   |   |   

Fingrid Oyj
Stock Exchange Release 10 December 2020 at 16.04 EET

Fingrid Oyj: Change to earnings guidance for 2020

Negative profit warning: Fingrid Oyj estimates that the Group’s profit for the 2020 financial period, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives and before taxes, is expected to distinctly decline from the previous year’s level.

The reason for this is the distinctly warmer than expected weather during the end of the year, which has further reduced electricity consumption and thus the turnover. The company’s debt service capacity is expected to remain stable.

In its earlier assessment, Fingrid Oyj estimated that the Group’s profit for the 2020 financial period, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives and before taxes, is expected to slightly decline from the previous year’s level.

Fingrid Oyj will release its financial report for 1 January - 31 December 2020 on Friday 5 March 2021.

Helsinki, 10 December 2020
Fingrid Oyj

For more information:
Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 40 592 4419


