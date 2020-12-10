 

Avid Bioservices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,333,335 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Avid Bioservices, Inc. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from it up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Avid Bioservices, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and any remainder for general corporate purposes.

RBC Capital Markets is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares described above are being offered by Avid Bioservices, Inc. pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has also been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com or from Stephens Inc., Attn: Equity Syndicate, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, by telephone at (501) 377-2000 or by email at prospectus@stephens.com.

