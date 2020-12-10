Avid Bioservices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,333,335 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Avid Bioservices, Inc. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from it up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Avid Bioservices, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and any remainder for general corporate purposes.

RBC Capital Markets is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.