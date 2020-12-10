Trex Commercial Products Captures Top Industry Awards
Architectural railing leader honored for product innovation and engineering excellence
MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Commercial Products, a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, is ending its 30th anniversary year on a high note. The
company’s Ascent Glass Windscreen has been named one of the most creative and innovative products of the year by the prestigious jury of the 2020
Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) Awards. This honor is the latest in a series of industry accolades presented to Trex Commercial Products, including awards from Architectural Products,
Buildings Magazine and FacilitiesNet, along with a coveted spot on The Fabricator’s 2020 Fab40 list as
one of the industry’s most influential metal fabricators.
“It is tremendously rewarding to have our work recognized and appreciated, especially by knowledgeable and discriminating industry insiders,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “The numerous awards we have received this year have been especially meaningful because they reflect the opinions of architects, facility managers and specifiers who rely on our products and services to deliver superior performance and aesthetics for their projects.”
Ascent Windscreen Rises to the Top
Since its introduction, Ascent has captured the attention of the commercial building arena for its original design and industry-exceeding performance. Ideal for rooftops, balconies and more, the glass windscreen system elevates any outdoor environment – from hospitality and high-rise applications to healthcare and educational settings – providing style and safety with unparalleled wind protection and unobstructed views.
After being lauded the “Best Product System of 2019” by Glass Magazine, Ascent added three new honors to its growing list of accolades in 2020, including:
- Architecture MasterPrize: Selected from more than 1,500 entries from around the globe, Ascent earned recognition as one of the best products of the year by this highly-respected program, which celebrates creativity and innovation in the fields of architecture and design. The full list of winners can be found on the AMP website.
- Architectural Products’ Product Innovation Award: This decade-long program hosted by Architectural Products magazine highlights outstanding new products in the building and design industry. This year, Ascent was honored for its design versatility and functionality. It is featured with other award winners in the magazine’s Nov./Dec. issue.
- Vision 2020 Award: Presented by FacilitiesNet, the Vision Awards showcase best-in-class products as identified by more than 200,000 facility executives across the country. Ascent received a Vision 2020 Award in the Exterior category for its structural innovation and ability to both literally and figuratively elevate windscreen applications on commercial buildings. Winners are profiled in the December issue of Building Operating Management magazine.
Equinox Railing Recognized for Inventive Customizable Design
