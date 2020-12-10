Trex Commercial Products Captures Top Industry Awards

Architectural railing leader honored for product innovation and engineering excellence

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex C ommercial Products , a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, is ending its 30th anniversary year on a high note. The company’s Ascent Glass Windscreen has been named one of the most creative and innovative products of the year by the prestigious jury of the 2020 Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) Awards. This honor is the latest in a series of industry accolades presented to Trex Commercial Products, including awards from Architectural Products, Buildings Magazine and FacilitiesNet, along with a coveted spot on The Fabricator’s 2020 Fa b40 list as one of the industry’s most influential metal fabricators.



“It is tremendously rewarding to have our work recognized and appreciated, especially by knowledgeable and discriminating industry insiders,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “The numerous awards we have received this year have been especially meaningful because they reflect the opinions of architects, facility managers and specifiers who rely on our products and services to deliver superior performance and aesthetics for their projects.”