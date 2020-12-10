 

Ascot Secures US$105 Million Construction Finance Package for Premier Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a US$105 million project financing package (the “Financing”) with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“Sprott”) and Beedie Investments Ltd. (“Beedie Capital”). The Financing will be used to develop the Company’s Premier Gold Project (the Project” or “PGP”) in northern British Columbia and to repay the existing Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP and Resource Income Partners Limited Partnership convertible notes on closing. The Financing is comprised of a senior credit facility (the “Senior Facility”) for US$80 million provided by Sprott, and a subordinated convertible facility for US$25 million (the “Convertible Facility”) provided by Beedie and Sprott.

A summary of the key terms of the Senior Facility and Convertible Facility are as follows:

The Senior Facility

  • Term of 5 years
  • US$80 million in principal structured in multiple tranches:
    • US$20 million advanced at closing
    • Subsequent tranches available to the Company on satisfaction of customary conditions
  • Interest rate greater of 3-month LIBOR and 1.5% plus 7.0% and 5.75% per annum
  • 100% of interest costs capitalized until June 2022
  • Principal payments including capitalized interest are payable in 10 quarterly instalments commencing September 2023
  • 2.0% original issue discount payable on drawdown of each tranche
  • 1.75% partner alignment fee payable in Ascot common shares at closing
  • Fixed US$13 per ounce production-linked payment on the first 450,000 ounces produced
    • Payments are to be financially settled on a monthly basis and can be terminated at any time by payment of an early termination fee
  • Voluntary prepayment of outstanding principal and interest after December 2023
  • The facility is available to be drawn until June 30, 2022 and project completion no later than September 30, 2023
  • No hedging, cash sweeps, cash collateralization or offtake agreement
  • At Ascot’s option, Sprott will purchase 10% of the common shares or up to a maximum of US$3 million, to be issued in connection with Ascot’s minimum equity requirement of US$25M associated with the financing package.
