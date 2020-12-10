Ascot Secures US$105 Million Construction Finance Package for Premier Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a US$105 million project financing package (the “Financing”) with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“Sprott”) and Beedie Investments Ltd. (“Beedie Capital”). The Financing will be used to develop the Company’s Premier Gold Project (the Project” or “PGP”) in northern British Columbia and to repay the existing Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP and Resource Income Partners Limited Partnership convertible notes on closing. The Financing is comprised of a senior credit facility (the “Senior Facility”) for US$80 million provided by Sprott, and a subordinated convertible facility for US$25 million (the “Convertible Facility”) provided by Beedie and Sprott.



A summary of the key terms of the Senior Facility and Convertible Facility are as follows: