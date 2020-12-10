Blink Charging Introduces New Product Allowing Street Light or Utility Pole to Become a Charging Destination

“We are extremely excited about this pole mounting kit as it substantially increases the number of locations that can deploy EV chargers. Imagine utilizing existing streetside and parking lot lighting infrastructure to bring EV charging to drivers. We are already working on opportunities to utilize this charger design to bring on-street parking to urban areas where EV drivers do not have access to residential chargers,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “We believe this will be a game-changer to realize significant growth in 2021.”

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the introduction of an innovative pole mounting kit for the Company’s IQ 200 EV charging stations.

The pole mounting kit is a mounting bracket and hardware kit used to attach Blink IQ 200 charging stations to any new or existing pole, tested to handle Blink's approximate 35-pound load charger. The pole mounting system is also beneficial in communities transitioning their streetlights into power-efficient LED systems. These LED system lights allow the excess power to operate the pole-mounted EV charging station, turning every streetlight into a potential charging destination.

The Company recently announced the IQ 200 Cable Management Solution ensuring the area around its chargers is organized and free of tripping hazards. Like the Cable Management Solution, the pole mounting kit can be used on both new and existing charging station installations.

“These two new products further evidences our focus on bringing to market solutions for all locations. The continued emphasis on charger and installation flexibility highlights our commitment to making EV charging accessible,” finished Farkas.

The new IQ 200 accessories are available for new or existing equipment hosts. More information is available by contacting the Company or visiting BlinkCharging.com/Products .

###

Pictured above is the Pole Mounting Kit with the recently announced Cable Management Solution used to mount dual IQ200s chargers to a concrete utility pole.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to roll out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .