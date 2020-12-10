 

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX AG conducts Annual General Meeting 2020 - Digitalization boost results in increasing demand for PANTAFLIX technology by B2B customers

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 15:17  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PANTAFLIX AG conducts Annual General Meeting 2020 - Digitalization boost results in increasing demand for PANTAFLIX technology by B2B customers

10.12.2020 / 15:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG conducts Annual General Meeting 2020 - Digitalization boost results in increasing demand for PANTAFLIX technology by B2B customers

- Coronavirus pandemic in filmmaking so far controllable

- Four cinema releases and one Netflix production planned for 2021

- Further B2B customers choose PANTAFLIX technology to digitalize their business models

Munich, December 10, 2020. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) successfully held its annual general meeting 2020 today. Due to the restrictions on mobility and assembly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held as a solely virtual event for the safety of all participants. The shareholders discharged the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2019 fiscal year, with 66.12% of the voting rights present.

Nicolas Paalzow, Chairman of the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, discussed in his speech the developments in the past and current financial year and specified the strategy in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The measures taken by health authorities to contain the virus have had far-reaching consequences for the media industry in general and in particular for PANTAFLIX.

Output remains strong despite lockdown

The Management responded with a clearly defined catalog of measures which included home office, short-time working, adjusted liquidity management, and the use of government aid. The initially postponed films and series projects were resumed promptly and most of them have already been successfully completed. While four film productions were released in 2019, namely TRAUMFABRIK, ABIKALYPSE, DEM HORIZONT SO NAH, and AUERHAUS, three productions have been released in 2020 despite challenging circumstances. In addition to the successful series MAPA, in cooperation with Readymade Films, for streaming provider Joyn, a family movie, the PANTALEON Films production TAKEOVER - VOLL VERTAUSCHT, was released in cinemas. The series DAS LETZTE WORT for the streaming provider Netflix followed in September. For 2021, the cinema releases of RESISTANCE, GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG, OSKARS KLEID, and WOLKE UNTERM DACH are currently planned. The production release of ARMY OF THE DEAD - MEANWHILE IN GERMANY by and with Matthias Schweighöfer for Netflix is also scheduled for 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
PANTAFLIX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pantaleon - auf dem Weg zur zweiten Netflix ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX AG conducts Annual General Meeting 2020 - Digitalization boost results in increasing demand for PANTAFLIX technology by B2B customers DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM PANTAFLIX AG conducts Annual General Meeting 2020 - Digitalization boost results in increasing demand for PANTAFLIX technology by B2B customers 10.12.2020 / 15:17 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic und GlobalWafers vereinbaren Zusammenschluss ihrer Aktivitäten zu einem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG führt Hauptversammlung 2020 durch - Digitalisierungsschub sorgt für steigende Nachfrage nach PANTAFLIX-Technologie durch B2B-Kunden (deutsch)
15:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG führt Hauptversammlung 2020 durch - Digitalisierungsschub sorgt für steigende Nachfrage nach PANTAFLIX-Technologie durch B2B-Kunden
16.11.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15 (deutsch)
16.11.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz is new Managing Director of the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15
16.11.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15
10.11.20
Pantaflix erhöht Kapital - Platzierung bereits erfolgt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
4.038
Pantaleon - auf dem Weg zur zweiten Netflix ?