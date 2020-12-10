DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM PANTAFLIX AG conducts Annual General Meeting 2020 - Digitalization boost results in increasing demand for PANTAFLIX technology by B2B customers 10.12.2020 / 15:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Coronavirus pandemic in filmmaking so far controllable

- Four cinema releases and one Netflix production planned for 2021

- Further B2B customers choose PANTAFLIX technology to digitalize their business models

Munich, December 10, 2020. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) successfully held its annual general meeting 2020 today. Due to the restrictions on mobility and assembly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held as a solely virtual event for the safety of all participants. The shareholders discharged the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2019 fiscal year, with 66.12% of the voting rights present.

Nicolas Paalzow, Chairman of the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, discussed in his speech the developments in the past and current financial year and specified the strategy in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The measures taken by health authorities to contain the virus have had far-reaching consequences for the media industry in general and in particular for PANTAFLIX.

Output remains strong despite lockdown



The Management responded with a clearly defined catalog of measures which included home office, short-time working, adjusted liquidity management, and the use of government aid. The initially postponed films and series projects were resumed promptly and most of them have already been successfully completed. While four film productions were released in 2019, namely TRAUMFABRIK, ABIKALYPSE, DEM HORIZONT SO NAH, and AUERHAUS, three productions have been released in 2020 despite challenging circumstances. In addition to the successful series MAPA, in cooperation with Readymade Films, for streaming provider Joyn, a family movie, the PANTALEON Films production TAKEOVER - VOLL VERTAUSCHT, was released in cinemas. The series DAS LETZTE WORT for the streaming provider Netflix followed in September. For 2021, the cinema releases of RESISTANCE, GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG, OSKARS KLEID, and WOLKE UNTERM DACH are currently planned. The production release of ARMY OF THE DEAD - MEANWHILE IN GERMANY by and with Matthias Schweighöfer for Netflix is also scheduled for 2021.