 

DGAP-News Sixt Leasing SE: Successful Extraordinary General Meeting 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 15:18  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Sixt Leasing SE: Successful Extraordinary General Meeting 2020

10.12.2020 / 15:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing SE: Successful Extraordinary General Meeting 2020

Pullach, 10 December 2020 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, successfully held its virtual Extraordinary General Meeting in Pullach today. Approximately 92.4 per cent of the share capital was represented altogether. The shareholders adopted all the proposals from the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board by a large majority.

The shareholders approved, among other things, the proposal to flexibilise and extend the corporate purpose in the Articles of Association. They also agreed to increase the size of the Supervisory Board from three to six members. With Mr. Jochen Klöpper, Mrs. Hyunjoo Kim, Mr. Thomas Oliver Hanswillemenke and Mr. Chi Wan Yoon, a total of four new members were elected.

Together with Dr. Julian zu Putlitz, who was already elected to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting in June 2020, the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE thus currently consists of five members. The vacant position will be filled as soon as a suitable candidate has been found and proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election.

All the information about the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting and the voting results are available on the website http://ir.sixt-leasing.com/agm.

---

About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 824 million.

www.sixt-leasing.com


Contact:

Sixt Leasing SE
Investor Relations
+49 89 74444 4518
ir@sixt-leasing.com


10.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169
E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154383

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1154383  10.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154383&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Sixt Leasing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Sixt Leasing SE: Successful Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Sixt Leasing SE: Successful Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 10.12.2020 / 15:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sixt Leasing SE: Successful Extraordinary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic und GlobalWafers vereinbaren Zusammenschluss ihrer Aktivitäten zu einem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: Erfolgreiche außerordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020 (deutsch)
15:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: Erfolgreiche außerordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE again wins the 'Company Car Award' of AUTO BILD as best leasing provider
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE gewinnt erneut den 'Firmenwagen-Award' der AUTO BILD als bester Leasinganbieter (deutsch)
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE gewinnt erneut den 'Firmenwagen-Award' der AUTO BILD als bester Leasinganbieter
30.11.20
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. Dezember 2020
24.11.20
ROUNDUP: Autovermieter Sixt wagt neue Jahresprognose - Aktie legt zu
23.11.20
ROUNDUP: Autovermieter Sixt traut sich wieder Prognose zu
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: Geschäftsentwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 wie erwartet (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: Geschäftsentwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 wie erwartet

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
258
Sixt Leasing unendeckte Perle