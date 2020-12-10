DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Sixt Leasing SE: Successful Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 10.12.2020 / 15:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pullach, 10 December 2020 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, successfully held its virtual Extraordinary General Meeting in Pullach today. Approximately 92.4 per cent of the share capital was represented altogether. The shareholders adopted all the proposals from the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board by a large majority.

The shareholders approved, among other things, the proposal to flexibilise and extend the corporate purpose in the Articles of Association. They also agreed to increase the size of the Supervisory Board from three to six members. With Mr. Jochen Klöpper, Mrs. Hyunjoo Kim, Mr. Thomas Oliver Hanswillemenke and Mr. Chi Wan Yoon, a total of four new members were elected.

Together with Dr. Julian zu Putlitz, who was already elected to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting in June 2020, the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE thus currently consists of five members. The vacant position will be filled as soon as a suitable candidate has been found and proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election.

All the information about the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting and the voting results are available on the website http://ir.sixt-leasing.com/agm.

---

About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 824 million.

www.sixt-leasing.com



Contact:

Sixt Leasing SE

Investor Relations

+49 89 74444 4518

ir@sixt-leasing.com

10.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Sixt Leasing SE Zugspitzstraße 1 82049 Pullach Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518 Fax: +49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169 E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2 WKN: A0DPRE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1154383

End of News DGAP News Service

1154383 10.12.2020