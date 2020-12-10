 

T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software Also Selected

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions for the enterprise, today announced that the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is now available at T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) – making the award-winning 5G MiFi M2000 the Un-carrier’s first 5G hotspot. T-Mobile joins a rapidly growing list of tier-one mobile operators around the world that have selected Inseego 5G technology for their networks.

Inseego 5G MiFi (R) M2000 for T-Mobile. (C)2020. Inseego Corp.

Inseego 5G MiFi (R) M2000 for T-Mobile. (C)2020. Inseego Corp.

“We are extremely proud to be the trusted choice for T-Mobile with their first-ever 5G mobile hotspot, bringing breakthrough performance to over 100 million enterprise and consumer customers on the Un-carrier’s nationwide 5G network. In addition, this launch enables T-Mobile to provide a secure, integrated solution for their enterprise customers with Inseego Connect cloud management software,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “This exciting expansion of our relationship with T-Mobile reinforces why Inseego is trusted by mobile operators and enterprises worldwide. Inseego 5G solutions lead the industry in speed, security, and bullet-proof reliability which is why our mobile broadband and fixed wireless solutions are becoming the gold standard that brings out the best in 5G networks. Inseego Connect is one component of our new software-as-a-service cloud platform, and this is an important validation of our product and strategy.”

A Complete Enterprise Mobile Broadband Solution

With Inseego’s 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot along with the Inseego Connect cloud management software, T-Mobile enterprise customers gain full control over devices connected to their corporate networks. This combination offers IT organizations an enterprise-grade solution that incorporates best-in-class performance and reliability along with complete visibility into device deployments.

The comprehensive Inseego Connect cloud management solution enables IT organizations to remotely manage 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge infrastructure through a cloud-native architecture that allows them to quickly scale their operations. From a single management platform, accessed through a web interface or a smartphone, IT managers can remotely configure, manage, monitor and secure devices deployed throughout their corporate network.

