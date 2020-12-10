 

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Fund’s 3.50% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B.

The dividend is payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of record as of December 21, 2020, at the rate of $0.21875 per share.

