Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Fund’s 3.50% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B.
The dividend is payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of record as of December 21, 2020, at the rate of $0.21875 per share.
