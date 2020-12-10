Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-122
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-122 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about December 17, 2020.
K-122 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$117.800
|6.47
|S+26
|0.86300%
|0.85587%
|$99.9968
|A-2
|$939.313
|9.91
|S+29
|1.52100%
|1.19227%
|$102.9964
|A-M
|$140.841
|9.94
|S+34
|1.25000%
|1.24491%
|$99.9943
|X1
|$1,057.113
|9.30
|T+140
|0.88349%
|2.27534%
|$7.4607
|XAM
|$140.841
|9.69
|T+115
|1.08116%
|2.05994%
|$9.7424
|X3
|$97.131
|9.69
|T+355
|2.63116%
|4.45998%
|$20.8278
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
- Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, NatAlliance Securities, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
Related Links
- The K-122 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k122oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about Class A-M and Class XAM
The K-122 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K122 Mortgage Trust (K122 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K122 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-122 Certificates.
0 Kommentare