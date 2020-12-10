 

Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-122

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 15:19  |  46   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-122 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 17, 2020.

K-122 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $117.800 6.47 S+26 0.86300% 0.85587% $99.9968
A-2 $939.313 9.91 S+29 1.52100% 1.19227% $102.9964
A-M $140.841 9.94 S+34 1.25000% 1.24491% $99.9943
X1 $1,057.113 9.30 T+140 0.88349% 2.27534% $7.4607
XAM $140.841 9.69 T+115 1.08116% 2.05994% $9.7424
X3 $97.131 9.69 T+355 2.63116% 4.45998% $20.8278

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
  • Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, NatAlliance Securities, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

The K-122 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K122 Mortgage Trust (K122 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K122 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-122 Certificates.

Disclaimer

