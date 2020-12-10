Salarius Pharmaceuticals Receives First Installment of $1.7 Million in Payments from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced the receipt of a $0.8 million payment as part of an expected $1.7 million in payments under its contract with the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The payments are part of an original non-dilutive grant of up to $18.7 million awarded in 2016 to support Salarius’ operations and development of its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma and other cancers. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor being studied in two clinical trials — one trial in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone cancer, and a second trial in advanced solid tumors (AST).

With the latest disbursement of CPRIT funds and the $6.2 million gross proceeds from a public offering completed in August 2020, Salarius believes it is well-capitalized to advance the seclidemstat clinical programs through several near-term, value-creating milestones with anticipated announcements beginning in late-2020 and continuing into the second half of 2021. These milestones include establishing maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in its Ewing sarcoma trial, releasing early safety and clinical data from both clinical trials, advancing into the dose-expansion phase of the Ewing sarcoma trial in early 2021, as well as expanding the same trial to include additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also known as Ewing-related sarcomas.

“The non-dilutive financial support Salarius has received from CPRIT since 2016 has been instrumental to our success in advancing the development of seclidemstat,” stated David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius. “Since the original CPRIT grant, Salarius has received several special designations from the FDA to expedite drug development and we launched our clinical trials in Ewing sarcoma and Advanced Solid Tumors. Looking ahead, we expect to establish maximum tolerated dose in the Ewing sarcoma clinical trial and, as planned, advance to the dose-expansion phase of the study in the first quarter of 2021. This is an important milestone as it allows us to establish the recommended dosing regimen and begin treating a broader group of patients with Ewing and Ewing-related sarcomas.”