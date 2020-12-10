Forwardly, Inc. Acquires Warrants to Purchase 500 Million Shares of Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.

According to Mr. Sharp, “HUMBL’s business model and leadership in blockchain based, global payment systems made this investment especially interesting to Forwardly. The investment has already proven to be mutually beneficial. As a result of the public’s enthusiasm in HUMBL’s endeavors, and the fortuitous timing of the execution of the purchase agreement, the warrants negotiated by Forwardly are already well in the money, and Forwardly owns an asset currently worth over one hundred million dollars. This will provide us the leverage to raise additional funds for all of our projects at optimally attractive terms.”

Boulder City, NV, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sharp, President and CEO of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today that the company has made a cash investment in Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), soon to be renamed HUMBL, Inc., as one of two parties to purchase Tesoro warrants. These warrants enable Forwardly to purchase up to 500 million shares of Tesoro common stock within a period of two years. The agreement between Forwardly and Tesoro was entered into on November 23, 2020, and its closing was contingent on the completion of the merger between HUMBL and Tesoro Enterprises, Inc., which has now taken place.

HUMBL, Inc. President, Brian Foote, stated, “George’s assistance with the HUMBL merger and his ability to guide us through the process of being a public company made a relationship with Forwardly a natural event. We look forward to a continued relationship with him, both as an advisor to HUMBL and in his capacity as President of Forwardly.”

The HUMBL investment has no effect on Forwardly’s other endeavors.

Further information about Forwardly’s endeavors can be obtained from the company’s website www.ForwardlyPlaced.com

About HUMBL, Inc.

The mission of HUMBL and HUMBL Hubs is to deliver high quality, low cost digital payments and financial services. The HUMBL network was designed to support vertical markets such as government, banking, wireless and merchants in locations like Latin America, Caribbean, Asia and Africa who are seeking to migrate to digital payment and financial technologies, to help reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for customers.

The HUMBL Mobile App delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. HUMBL provides greater access and portability than US only mobile wallet providers, such as Venmo and Zelle and will offer a HUMBL Hubs merchant software for clients without smartphones in certain domiciles.

“We aren’t building HUMBL for the 350 million customers using PayPal, but for the 7 billion people for whom money moves in different pathways, formats and cost structures,” according to the CEO of HUMBL, Brian Foote.

The HUMBL website features global brand videos, product tours, market research, white papers and network architecture at www.HUMBLpay.com .

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower and advocate against microcap fraud. In addition to consulting to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets, Mr. Sharp is a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

