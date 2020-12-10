 

Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Amendment to Recapitalization Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 15:21  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) today announced that it has amended its previously announced proposal (the “Proposal”) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the “BIA”), pursuant to which the Company will implement a recapitalization of the Company’s outstanding CDN$35 million principal amount of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) and all other debts of the Company (the “Recapitalization”). The amended proposal (the “Amended Proposal”) was made with the support of the holders of Debentures who were party to the previously announced support agreement in respect of the Recapitalization.

A full copy of the Amended Proposal is available from KSV Restructuring Inc., as proposal trustee in respect of the Amended Proposal, at www.ksvadvisory.com/insolvency-cases/case/nabis-holdings (the “Proposal Trustee’s Website”).

Other than as follows, the material terms of the Amended Proposal are the same as the terms of the Proposal previously disclosed in the Company’s November 23, 2020 news release. In full and final satisfaction of all Creditors’ (as defined below) claims, which will be irrevocably and finally extinguished, on the implementation date of the Proposal, Nabis shall issue and pay to each Creditor its pro rata share of: (i) 3,700,000 new common shares in the capital of the Company; and (ii) new 5.3% senior unsecured notes in the aggregate amount of CDN$23 million due 2022 on the terms set out in the Amended Proposal.

The Recapitalization remains subject to, among other things, the required approval of Nabis’ creditors (the “Creditors”) at a meeting of the Creditors to be held virtually on December 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the “Creditors’ Meeting”). In order to be approved, the Amended Proposal requires the affirmative vote of a majority in number and two-third in value of all proven claims of Creditors entitled to vote, who are present and voting at the Creditors' Meeting, in accordance with the voting procedures established by the Amended Proposal and the BIA. Further details with respect to the Creditors’ Meeting, including voting procedures, are available on the Proposal Trustee’s Website.

For greater certainty, any Creditor who has already submitted its proxy and voting letter is not required to resubmit its vote if its position remains unchanged.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the timing and impact of the Recapitalization. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the Company will obtain the necessary Creditor and other consents and approvals and that each of the parties to the Amended Proposal will satisfy all conditions precedent to the Recapitalization. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the risk that all necessary consents and approvals may not be obtained and the risk that all necessary conditions precedent to the Recapitalization will not be satisfied or waived. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Emmanuel Paul, Chairman of the Board
info@nabisholdings.com 


Nabis Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Amendment to Recapitalization Transaction VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) today announced that it has amended its previously announced proposal (the “Proposal”) under the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten Stakeholder bekannt
23.11.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
294
Innovative Properties Inc.: Sensationsakquise eines Cannabisproduzenten - 38 % seit Erstempfehlung -