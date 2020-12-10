 

Tractor Supply Names Noni Ellison Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced that Noni Ellison has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and will join the Company’s Executive Committee, effective January 11, 2021. Ellison will report directly to Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply. In addition to managing the legal department, Ellison will also lead the Company’s risk management, government relations, licensing and quality assurance/customs compliance, as well as the Company’s environmental, social and governance efforts. Ellison succeeds Ben Parrish, who previously announced his plans to retire from the Company following the appointment of a successor and a transition period.

Tractor Supply Company names Noni Ellison Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective January 11, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Noni to Tractor Supply as our new general counsel and a member of our Executive Committee. Noni comes to us with an impressive background and a proven track record of accomplishments. She brings deep experience across multiple industries and an ability to navigate complex legal issues and build strong teams. We are looking forward to her contributions to help us continue to drive growth and strengthen our business,” said Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton. “Since joining Tractor Supply in 2010, Ben has played an integral role in Tractor Supply’s growth and success and has served as a trusted and experienced counselor to the Company and the Board of Directors. In my first year at Tractor Supply, Ben has been a great business partner to me, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Noni Ellison

Noni Ellison brings over two decades of legal and business experience in global corporations and private practice to her new role. Most recently, Ellison served as Carestream Dental’s General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. In this capacity, she managed legal and business professionals based in North and South America, Asia and Europe. In addition, Ellison oversaw regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environment, health and safety, facilities, security and real estate worldwide.

09.12.20
Tractor Supply Advances Its Longstanding Commitment to ESG
07.12.20
Tractor Supply Company Announces New Distribution Center in Ohio
10.11.20
Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Service Members with Veterans Day Discount