Adtalem Global Education Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. Adtalem was included among 400 companies that spanned 14 industries.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, a premier news magazine, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Our more than 6,700 employees globally are committed to caring for the communities in which we operate, providing quality learning and working opportunities for our students and members, and conducting business in a transparent, ethical and responsible manner," said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem Global Education. "Being named to this list underscores our overarching philosophy of stewardship. The team at Adtalem is honored to receive this recognition. We will continue our work to improve the lives of our stakeholders and become better corporate citizens.”

The full list of the America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 can be found at https://bit.ly/3qsKka3. Read more about Adtalem’s sustainability and CSR commitments in our 2020 Sustainability Report.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students and members to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

