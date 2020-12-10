 

ORBCOMM Poised to Support Its Transportation Customers in Global COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Industry-leading satellite-cellular IoT technology uniquely positioned to ensure visibility, security and integrity of temperature-sensitive freight throughout the cold chain

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it is poised to support its transportation customers in the global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by providing its industry-leading cold chain telematics solutions. ORBCOMM’s IoT solutions provide end-to-end tracking, monitoring and control of refrigerated trailers, dry vans and sea containers throughout the supply chain on the road, rail and at sea.

As major pharmaceutical companies announce the success of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, global distribution of the vaccine is fast approaching, and the sensitive freight will require strict temperature compliance based on expected guidelines to be determined by U.S. and international regulatory authorities. The global leader in refrigerated telematics, ORBCOMM’s cold chain solutions provide real-time monitoring of temperature control and location of refrigerated shipments, ensuring visibility, security and integrity of the freight from origin to destination whether in remote or urban areas. If out-of-range conditions occur, such as deviations from the target temperature range, alarms are triggered immediately, enabling the carrier to take corrective action. Upon delivery of the refrigerated shipments, carriers receive comprehensive receipts showing proof that the load was kept at the proper temperature and met other storage requirements for the duration it was in the carrier’s possession. Once the COVID-19 vaccine distribution regulations and guidelines are determined by the regulatory authorities, ORBCOMM expects to work with its customers to address the new requirements for its cold chain solutions, including an increased temperature measurement range.

ORBCOMM’s asset management solutions can also support critical tracking of vaccine-related freight, including gloves, swabs, syringes and other necessary items to administer doses. With the next-generation ORBCOMM Platform, customers can access all of this valuable data for multiple asset classes along with advanced reporting and analytics through one seamless application for optimal fleet management.

