European Business Association Selects OrchestraCMS to Power its Internal and External Portals

The association was founded in 1972 and is the voice of chemical companies across Europe, which provide 1.2 million jobs and account for about 17% of world chemicals production. The association needed better ways to manage, organize, and personalize content in its company intranet and its member extranet. They selected OrchestraCMS for its powerful content management and personalization capabilities and because its native to the Salesforce software ecosystem.

The associations portals are built on Salesforce, a longtime partner of OrchestraCMS. Their OrchestraCMS powered portals will provide their employees, members, and customers with a seamless, omnichannel experience. With OrchestraCMS, the association will combine all the enterprise-class scalability, governance, and compliance that Salesforce offers with all the content management and personalization capabilities that OrchestraCMS offers.

"OrchestraCMS' native capabilities in Salesforce make it a powerful addition to any portal or community experience," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline," which is why we're adding more apps to the Salesforce AppExchange, including our new intranet app."

