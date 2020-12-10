 

European Business Association Selects OrchestraCMS to Power its Internal and External Portals

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a major European business association selected Bridgeline's OrchestraCMS software to power its online community portals.

The association was founded in 1972 and is the voice of chemical companies across Europe, which provide 1.2 million jobs and account for about 17% of world chemicals production. The association needed better ways to manage, organize, and personalize content in its company intranet and its member extranet. They selected OrchestraCMS for its powerful content management and personalization capabilities and because its native to the Salesforce software ecosystem.

The associations portals are built on Salesforce, a longtime partner of OrchestraCMS. Their OrchestraCMS powered portals will provide their employees, members, and customers with a seamless, omnichannel experience. With OrchestraCMS, the association will combine all the enterprise-class scalability, governance, and compliance that Salesforce offers with all the content management and personalization capabilities that OrchestraCMS offers.

"OrchestraCMS' native capabilities in Salesforce make it a powerful addition to any portal or community experience," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline," which is why we're adding more apps to the Salesforce AppExchange, including our new intranet app."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com




