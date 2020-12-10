 

Nokia provides 5G-ready private wireless for Leuven Digital City Pole project

Press Release

Nokia provides 5G-ready private wireless for Leuven Digital City Pole project

  • Nokia to work with TRES to transform Leuven digital city poles into IoT intelligent urban infrastructure – improving quality of life, enhancing safety, aiding business development
     
  • Project designed to create new revenue generator for cities, utility providers and enterprises
     
  • Smart city initiative confirms Leuven’s position as EU 2020 Capital of Innovation 

10 December 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it is providing industrial-grade, 5G-ready private wireless networking to the Digital City Pole project in Leuven, Belgium.

The project paves the way for future citywide 5G connectivity that will stimulate local innovation, drive productivity and create jobs, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses.

Working with the consortium led by TRES, Nokia is demonstrating use cases that leverage IoT intelligence across a new secure city data backbone. In doing so, the project will explore new revenue opportunities based on IoT data and energy marketplaces.

Jan Callewaert, CEO, TRES said: “Strong, effective and aligned partnerships are key to project success and Nokia’s involvement is central to achieving Leuven’s vision for the future. Not only does Nokia bring world-class networking expertise to this collective effort but also deep understanding of what it takes to deliver closely integrated and interconnected smart city solutions.”

The TRES broader initiative will also see streetlight poles upgraded with energy-efficient LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points. Distributed extensively in urban areas, digital city poles provide an effective platform to host high performance connectivity and sensors as cities seek to introduce ubiquitous smart city services.

Mohamed Ridouani, Mayor of Leuven said: “The City of Leuven is fully supportive of the project. With Leuven recently selected as the European Capital of Innovation 2020, this is another great example of how we bring ideas to life. We have the necessary framework to transform ideas into reality, with an extensive ecosystem of talented partners and innovative business models. Leuven will promote the construction of new infrastructure, in order to make Leuven and the Flanders region more intelligent and digitalized.”

Suparno Banerjee, Head of Government and Cities, Nokia Enterprise said: “This ambitious project is a great example of the innovation potential that can be realized by connecting smart infrastructure over private wireless networking. In Leuven, the traditional streetlight now has the potential to transform into smart infrastructure – improving not only its own performance, but also enabling future city public utilities and services that contribute to a sustainable digital society.”

The Digital City Pole project is supported by the Flemish Government and the EU Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Leuven, which was recently awarded European Capital of Innovation 2020, is committed to new technologies to boost sustainable development and it aims to become one of Europe's Labs of the Future through a mission-oriented model that facilitates collaborative innovation.

In addition to Nokia 5G-ready connectivity deployed in partnership with local service provider Citymesh, Nokia will also supply its Gigabit Passive Optical Networks technology for ultra-high-speed connectivity over an end-to-end broadband network.

About TRES
 We facilitate the transition to sustainable cities with digital lighting poles in the public domain.
We come with an integrated solution for 5G, Internet of Things, Electromobility and additional Services that increase efficiency in the ecosystem through powerful transaction- and payment processing.

About Nokia
 We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks. 

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com  and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

 


