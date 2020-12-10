VERB recently reported its sixth consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth and introduced new hypergrowth initiatives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15, at 11:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM PST. Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, will provide an overview of VERB’s strategy, best-in-class sales enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) product offerings, new hypergrowth initiatives, and recent record-breaking financial performance, including its sixth consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth, to a live, virtual audience.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.