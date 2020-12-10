Ekosem-Agrar reports disproportionate earnings growth for the first nine months of 2020

Total output climbs to EUR 477.7 million (previous year: EUR 401.4 million; +19%)

Sales revenues up 27% to EUR 338.7 million (previous year: EUR 267.6 million)

EBITDA reaches EUR 171.7 million (previous year: EUR 110.6 million; +55%)

Walldorf, 10 December 2020 - Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, continued to expand its operating activities in the first nine months of 2020. Sales revenues increased by around 27% to EUR 338.7 million (previous year EUR 267.6 million).

In the period from January to September 2020, the company collected a total of roughly 685,000 tons of raw milk. The average daily raw milk output in the first nine months of the financial year amounted to around 2,500 tons. For the first time, the total herd exceeded 200,000 animals - a 10% increase compared to the beginning of the year. As of 30 September 2020, the number of dairy cows stood at just under 100,000 animals (+2%). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, global milk prices declined in the second quarter of 2020, as the hospitality sector, which is usually one of the main purchasers of dairy products, virtually ceased to operate in large parts of the world. As the year progressed, prices recovered, however, and the Group ultimately achieved a higher raw milk price of RUB 29 per kilogram in the first nine months of the year than in the same period of the previous year (9M 2019: RUB 28). In euros, the raw milk price of 37 euro cents was slightly below the previous year's level (9M 2019: 38 euro cents) due to the weakness of the ruble.