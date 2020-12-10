 

ReelTime to Acquire 15 Year-old Discount Media Powerhouse Discount Ad Brokers, Gaining Millions in Revenue, Longstanding Marquis Clients, and over 2 Million in Prime Media Inventory -- Marks Major Progress Towards NASDAQ Qualifications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 15:53  |  45   |   |   

Seattle, WA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) has entered into a formal binding letter of agreement where it will acquire 100 percent ownership of  Discount Ad Brokers, a 15-year-old media company operating within a unique niche of the advertising industry.

Discount Ad Brokers focuses on providing clients top tier placements at pricing levels at or below remnant inventory rate structures through a unique inventory acquisition model utilizing contracted capacity buys and aggressive bulk inventory based contracts with major US media properties The acquisition valued at 2.7 million dollars is being completed without the use of toxic debt instruments and is expected to formally close by the end of the year whereas the financials will be consolidated with ReelTimes. 

Discount Ad Brokers will maintain the majority of its current staff with operations expected to move from their current location in Washougal, Washington and be consolidated into ReelTime’s location during 2021, where it will merge with the ReelTime sales, support and production staff to increase sales and overall capabilities by bringing the companies together.

Discount Ad Brokers have consistently been the agency of choice for discount media placements for notable marquis clients such as Hooters, Hard Rock Resorts International, Toys for Tots, Tony Robins,  Glucose Health, SeaWorld,  and numerous national brands within the hospitality, finance and As Seen On TV sectors generating over 30 million dollars in revenues from these accounts, which will be maintained in accordance with the agreement. 

Annual gross billings have averaged over $20 million per year over the last 3 years resulting in net placement revenues averaging $2.6 million per year.  Net revenues have historically risen from, 4.2 million in 2018, to 5.1 million in 2019, yet are expected to be reduced to just over $1 million in 2020 due to an elimination of ads from restaurant and travel clients that have historically been a large percentage of the company’s mainstay business. This has begun to shift and is intended to exceed past performance once restrictions on travel and dining are lifted as is expected early in 2021. There is a pent-up demand for travel and restaurant advertising driven from both an industry and a consumer demand standpoint. 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReelTime to Acquire 15 Year-old Discount Media Powerhouse Discount Ad Brokers, Gaining Millions in Revenue, Longstanding Marquis Clients, and over 2 Million in Prime Media Inventory -- Marks Major Progress Towards NASDAQ Qualifications Seattle, WA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire - ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) has entered into a formal binding letter of agreement where it will acquire 100 percent ownership of  Discount Ad Brokers, a 15-year-old media …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...