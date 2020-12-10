 

BrandGraph Reaches One Billion Pieces of Content Analyzed

Platform Tops 8.5 Million Influencers, Adds Cryptocurrency and Celebrity Classifiers

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform has reached a new milestone, with 1 billion pieces of social media content analyzed and enriched by IZEA’s propriety content data on an ongoing basis. The BrandGraph platform officially launched in March of 2020 reporting on 400 million pieces of content and 4.5 million influencers. In less than a year, it has grown to more than 8.5 million influencers and 1 billion pieces of content, with new content being added every ten seconds and new brands and classifiers being added daily. BrandGraph has added over 1.5 million influencers and over 100 million pieces of content to the index in the past 4 weeks alone.

Introducing Cryptocurrency Classifiers
Interest in Cryptocurrencies has seen a resurgence since the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year, with the price of Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high at the end of November. Financial institutions and payment processors alike have grown in their support of Bitcoin in particular, most notably fintech companies PayPal and Square. IZEA has now added support for BrandGraph classifiers that identify and benchmark social media content being produced around the top 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH). The classifiers will assist financial services brands in identifying content trends and the top influencers with interest in various cryptocurrencies.

Introducing Celebrity Classifiers
As brands continue to invest more in influencer marketing, the largest celebrities are commanding six and seven figure social media sponsorships. BrandGraph can now benchmark and compare celebrities in the same way it allows users to compare brands in a given category. Data enrichments for hundreds of celebrities ranging from Billie Eilish and Cardi B to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart, have been added to BrandGraph. Not only can users run reports to compare celebrities inside BrandGraph, but IZEAx users can also see these affinities for influencers who have interest in a given celebrity.

