 

Verizon Business offers touchless payment capability with Clover from Fiserv

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 16:00  |  33   |   |   

Clover point-of-sale platform and merchant services are available to Verizon Business customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced a new relationship that allows Verizon Business to provide customers access to Clover Flex, a mobile point-of-sale device that can enable touchless payments. In addition, the relationship will allow Verizon customers to utilize Fiserv merchant services, including debit and credit card processing with a range of payment acceptance options, including online, mobile and in-person.

In making the announcement TJ Fox, President of Business Markets for Verizon Business stated, “Businesses are investing in technologies to advance and grow their businesses, address customer needs and adapt to today's environment. Providing a touchless experience is another example of our dedication to empowering small businesses with the tools they need to succeed and meet customer demands.”

Verizon Business customers have access to the Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, including the all-in-one mobile Clover Flex, which can enable touchless payments. When used by Verizon business customers, the Clover Flex device is embedded with a Verizon SIM Card to facilitate reliable payment acceptance via the Verizon network.

The Clover platform and merchant services from Fiserv, enables retailers, restaurant owners and other small business owners to provide their customers with in-demand payment experiences. For restaurants, this includes the ability to accept orders online for carryout or curbside pickup and to create an entirely touchless ordering and payment experience for customers choosing to dine in. A mobile solution like Clover Flex provides businesses with the flexibility needed to adapt to these changing demands.

In fact, according to the Verizon Business Small Business Recovery Survey, 55% of small businesses are concerned with delivering services efficiently amid social distancing regulations due to COVID-19.

“Verizon has a reputation for providing businesses with superior connectivity, and shares our commitment to working closely with small business owners to enable their success,” said Devin McGranahan, Head of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “We continue to broaden our distribution network in tandem with trusted service providers like Verizon that want to make it easier for small and mid-sized businesses to access modern solutions like Clover that can help them adapt and grow.”

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale platform with more than one million devices distributed globally, processing more than $130 billion in annualized payment volume. Clover is a complete business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

In addition to Verizon Business’ new offerings from Fiserv, customers can find out more about new unlimited business plans as low as $30 per line1, with unlimited talk, text and data and Verizon’s Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, available in parts of select cities, and Nationwide network, available in more than 1800 cities.

1) Monthly fee per line w/5 or more lines. Taxes & fees apply. Device payment smartphone purchase, Auto Pay & paper-free billing required.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media Contact:
Claudia Russo
Claudia.Russo@verizon.com

 


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Business offers touchless payment capability with Clover from Fiserv Clover point-of-sale platform and merchant services are available to Verizon Business customersBASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verizon Business and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Verizon to speak at Barclays Global TMT Conference December 10
08.12.20
Verizon becomes official 5G innovation partner to Simon Fuller
08.12.20
Verizon and Motorola Solutions bring interoperable broadband communications to public safety
08.12.20
Verizon Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak
07.12.20
Verizon to speak at UBS Global TMT Conference December 8
04.12.20
Verizon to speak at UBS Global TMT Conference December 7
03.12.20
12.03.20: Verizon declares quarterly dividend
03.12.20
Verizon continues to lead industry in fight against robocalls
02.12.20
Vergiss AT&T: Hier sind 3 bessere Dividendentitel
02.12.20
5 Dividenden-Aktien mit hoher Rendite für die Watchlist

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN