 

CENTUS Creates Basic Income Foundation (BINCOME) for Seigniorage Network Members

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 16:00  |  40   |   |   

BINCOME seeks to provide financial assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic recovery, and to popularize the idea of payments in cryptocurrencies

DOVER, Del., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithmically controlled stablecoin CENTUS has announced the launch of a Basic Income Foundation, through which participants of the CENTUS Seigniorage Network receive financial assistance, initially to aid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation provides participants of the network with a Universal Basic Income (UBI), while additionally aiming to analyze, study and collect information on widening the geographic scope of UBI and promoting its adoption in cryptocurrencies.

The awarding of UBI operates in the following way: The funds will originate from a smart contract, which will generate CENTUS tokens to the value of 2 percent of a participant's wallet. Those tokens are then transferred to the Stellar address of the fund twice a week, from which the smart contract then sends the tokens to participants.

UBI has gained traction this year, particularly through Andrew Yang's U.S. presidential campaign. The COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the argument for its adoption: One study conducted by Oxford University in March found that 71% of Europeans favored the introduction of a universal basic income.

Two elected boards form the foundation's governing structure. The Supervisory Board is the supreme governing body with a right to veto. The Executive Committee is a single permanent executive, administrative and coordinating body, which performs the foundation's day-to-day operations. CENTUS network members will make up the elected boards. Once filled, BINCOME will open representative offices in those board members' locations.

Victor Jacobs, director of BINCOME, says, "We sincerely believe that in this difficult period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis, the creation and operation of the Basic Income Foundation will help many people in the world who need financial assistance. The Foundation is open to everyone who wants to participate in its activities. Now, people who do not even have a bank account, or access to financial services, can start getting Universal Basic Income in CENTUS."

BINCOME was established in Delaware, USA, in October 2020.

Any rewards received through the affiliate program, bounty program, other promotions or other exchanges will not be included in the basic income program at this stage. However, there are plans to eventually switch to an unconditional basic income model, by which participants would receive the minimum amount in absolute terms.

In the near future, CENTUS plans to pay UBI to owners of any assets on the Stellar blockchain, including BTC, ETH and other popular cryptocurrencies, and also on the Ethereum blockchain, where CENTUS tokens will also circulate.

ABOUT CENTUS

CENTUS is an algorithmically controlled stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. CENTUS participants can buy and sell CENTUS, using a smart contract which acts as a market maker. To buy CENTUS tokens, participants send funds to the smart contract, where they are kept as a variable reserve.

CONTACT
Name: Jacob Crompton
Email: jacob@publicize.co

Related Links
 Basic Income Foundation



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CENTUS Creates Basic Income Foundation (BINCOME) for Seigniorage Network Members BINCOME seeks to provide financial assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic recovery, and to popularize the idea of payments in cryptocurrencies DOVER, Del., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Algorithmically controlled stablecoin CENTUS has announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
SC Ventures Invests in OpenFin
Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union selects Finastra to power its members' digital banking experience
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments