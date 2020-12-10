Umicore’s response to the article and documentary published by the RTBF about radioactive waste in Belgium

Following the report broadcast by RTBF on 9 December about radioactive waste management in Belgium, Umicore wishes to correct the data that was presented in an erroneous or misleading manner during the broadcast.

First, it is essential to clarify that the levels of radioactivity as measured by Greenpeace near the Umicore plant in Olen are very low and, contrary to the insinuations made during the broadcast, do not in any way constitute a threat to human health or the environment. In fact, Greenpeace recorded levels of radioactivity of 1 to 10 microsieverts per hour, which is between one hundredth and one thousandth of the exposure reference not to be exceeded on an annual basis. In other words, one would have to stand still between 100 and 1,000 hours on this walking trail to reach the reference value. By way of comparison, medical x-ray imagery exposes us to 5,000 microsieverts, or 500 to 5,000 times more than the measurements taken in Olen. In the report, there is confusion between measurements expressed in millionths of a Sievert (microsievert) and reference values expressed in thousandths of a Sievert (millisievert) which is likely to mislead the public.