 

Umicore’s response to the article and documentary published by the RTBF about radioactive waste in Belgium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 16:04  |  48   |   |   

Following the report broadcast by RTBF on 9 December about radioactive waste management in Belgium, Umicore wishes to correct the data that was presented in an erroneous or misleading manner during the broadcast.

First, it is essential to clarify that the levels of radioactivity as measured by Greenpeace near the Umicore plant in Olen are very low and, contrary to the insinuations made during the broadcast, do not in any way constitute a threat to human health or the environment. In fact, Greenpeace recorded levels of radioactivity of 1 to 10 microsieverts per hour, which is between one hundredth and one thousandth of the exposure reference not to be exceeded on an annual basis. In other words, one would have to stand still between 100 and 1,000 hours on this walking trail to reach the reference value. By way of comparison, medical x-ray imagery exposes us to 5,000 microsieverts, or 500 to 5,000 times more than the measurements taken in Olen. In the report, there is confusion between measurements expressed in millionths of a Sievert (microsievert) and reference values expressed in thousandths of a Sievert (millisievert) which is likely to mislead the public.

Furthermore, the comparison made during the report between the cost of treating radioactive waste from nuclear power plants and the residues stored at the Umicore site in Olen is irrelevant. Waste from nuclear power plants is category C waste (according to the classification of the International Atomic Energy Agency) which is highly radioactive and generates significant heat. This waste has to be buried at a depth of several hundred meters, which explains the particularly high cost of its treatment. The residues present on the Umicore site (essentially category A residues and a small quantity of category B resulting from production stopped since 1970) are of very low radioactivity and are stored according to the guidelines set out by the relevant federal agencies. Strict inspections are carried out regularly by these agencies. The provisions set aside by Umicore to meet its obligations are sufficient and any insinuations to the contrary are unfounded.

Finally, Umicore answered all the questions asked by the RTBF contrary to what was claimed during the broadcast. The company is managing the environmental legacy of decades of industrial activity in a transparent, proactive and responsible manner and deplores that erroneous or misrepresented data have been disseminated in this way. 


For more information

Media Relations 

Marjolein Scheers                                    +32 2 227 71 28                                    marjolein.scheers@umicore.com 

                                                                         

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe                                               +32 2 227 70 68                             eva.behaeghe@umicore.com 

Aurélie Bultynck                                             +32 2 227 74 34                             aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Umicore’s response to the article and documentary published by the RTBF about radioactive waste in Belgium Following the report broadcast by RTBF on 9 December about radioactive waste management in Belgium, Umicore wishes to correct the data that was presented in an erroneous or misleading manner during the broadcast. First, it is essential to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Umicore: Disposal of own shares