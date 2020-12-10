 

Steve Sapp Joins National CineMedia (NCM) As Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales To Lead The Company’s New NCM/DOOH Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 16:23  |  33   |   |   

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that sales and marketing executive Steve Sapp has joined the company in the new role of Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales to lead its NCM/DOOH group, based in New York.

NCM/DOOH was created to further unite brands with the power of movies by extending movie-centric entertainment content, trivia, and advertising beyond theaters to a variety of complementary venues. NCM is now able to combine the strengths and effectiveness of Cinema, Digital, and Place-Based media together to create innovative, integrated campaigns that engage movie fans anytime and anywhere.

Sapp has a unique combination of expertise in both the DOOH and cinema advertising spaces, joining NCM from Gas Station TV (GSTV), where he had served as Senior Vice President, National Sales since 2014. Prior to this, he worked as Director of Sales with adMarketplace, a search advertising technology company. Before expanding his career into digital advertising, Sapp spent seven years in Cinema at Screenvision as Vice President, National Sales. His past media experience also includes brand licensing as the Director of Licensing & Business Development with Motorsports Authentics (MA),the licensing and merchandising arm of NASCAR, responsible for the creation and mass distribution of licensed merchandise and apparel. He began his advertising sales career in newspapers, working in a variety of positions with leading companies including The Charlotte Observer, the Newspaper National Network (NNN), and The Washington Post.

Sapp holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising from West Virginia University’s Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism.

National CineMedia (NCM)’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Felenstein said, “Movie fans are everywhere, and brands are looking to reach this young, diverse, cord-cutting audience beyond the big screen. We created our new NCM/DOOH group to find new ways to continue to reach and engage with movie fans wherever they are, and Steve is the perfect person to lead that charge. His deep understanding of both the out-of-home and cinema platforms will help advertisers create compelling, integrated, movie-centric programs across a variety of screens and venues, and I’m proud to welcome him to the NCM team.”

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

National CineMedia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Steve Sapp Joins National CineMedia (NCM) As Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales To Lead The Company’s New NCM/DOOH Group National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that sales and marketing executive Steve Sapp has joined the company in the new role of Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales to lead its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conference