Maha Energy AB (publ) To List On Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee has decided that Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") fulfills the requirements for admission to trading of the Company's shares on the main market Nasdaq Stockholm subject to customary provisions [1]. The first day of trading of Maha’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be Thursday, 17 December 2020. The last day of trading of Maha’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

The shares that will be admitted to trading will be traded under the same ticker (MAHA A) and with the same ISIN code SE0008374383 as before. No new shares will be issued in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Shareholders of Maha do not need to take any action in connection with the change of listing venue.

For further information, please refer to the prospectus prepared in connection with the admission of trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, which is expected to be approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as well as published on Maha’s website (www.mahaenergy.ca) on or about 11 December 2020.

[1] The approval is subject to customary conditions, including the approval and registration of a prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and that the Company submits the application for admission of trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Advisors
In conjunction with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, Setterwalls Advokatbyrå acts as legal advisor to the Company.

This information is such information as Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:15 CET on December 10, 2020.

For more information, please contact:        
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
victoria@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois basins in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (MAHA-A) in Stockholm. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser and can be contacted at info@fnca.se or +46-8-528 00 399. The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Newcastle, WY, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

