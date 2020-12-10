 

Classic and Custom Automobiles Currently at Auction on AllSurplus.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 16:30  |  37   |   |   

A 1931 Model A Sedan, 1937 Ford Coupe Phantom and other classics available

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllSurplus.com the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, is currently offering three modified Classic Hot Rods, a vintage Ford convertible and a custom Jeep for sale on the online platform. AllSurplus features more than 500 categories for buyers to choose from, including Automobiles (Classic/Custom).

All vehicles are located in Tampa, FL and will be at auction until December 16, 2020. Included in the auction are:

  • A 1937 Ford Coupe Phantom, the black and green Phantom was featured in the June 2006 edition of Street Rod Builder Magazine and Best Street Rod Trophy Factory in Franklin, TN. This restored vehicle features rear-hinged doors, an A/R Mother Thumper Cam shaft, a 400 horsepower LS1 5 speed engine, and several other distinct features.
  • A 1931 Model A Sedan, with an all steel body, a 302 CI Engine, C4 automatic transmission with a Lokar Shifter, vintage air conditioning and heat, and custom gold gauges.
  • A 2015 Factory Five 1933 Replica Roadster Hot Rod, which features a 350CI V8 engine, a 700R4 automatic transmission w/Electronic Lock Up O/D, this vehicle is street legal and comes with a title.
  • A 1966 Ford Thunderbird Convertible with a vintage black leather interior. The convertible also comes with a 390 CI V8 engine, power steering and a Roadster Top.
  • A 1997 Jeep Wrangler 2DR Wagon, the only SUV of the bundle, is a deep blue custom truck. The Jeep comes with half doors, a stainless exhaust, LED digital gauges and a tachometer. 

Car enthusiasts and other interested parties can view further details on these automobiles by visiting www.allsurplus.com/LSIASI3. Potential buyers must first register on AllSurplus.com/Register prior to placing any bids.

AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.7 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and over 3.7 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb56b1b4-8c0b-4dcc ... 

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Angela Jones 
GovDeals
(334)-301-7823
ajones@govdeals.com   

Marc Pratten
(727) 698-3200
asi3llc@gmail.com

