 

Rare-Earth Element Prices Rise as Medallion Approaches Key Technical Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 16:17  |  55   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), provides an industry update ahead of reporting the techno-economic assessment results for its proposed US rare-earth element (REE) extraction plant, expected in Q1 2021.

Driven by high growth forecasts for electric vehicles (EVs), wind energy and electronics that require substantial volumes of high strength REE permanent magnets, the price of magnetic REEs have moved rapidly upwards in recent months. The price for neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr), together called “NdPr”, has risen almost 50% this year to $65/kg after averaging $41/kg for the last decade. As all major automakers have committed to rolling out new EV and hybrid models, Swiss Investment bank UBS recently forecast NdPr pricing to move to $100/kg by 2025.

Medallion’s proposed plant, using its proprietary Medallion Monazite Process, is expected to produce approximately 3,500 tonnes per year of rare-earth products. This would include approximately 800 tonnes per year of the important magnet metals NdPr, the key input to the powerful and lightweight traction motors that propel EVs such as Tesla and Nio Limited.

All modern vehicle designs depend on lightweight motors to provide increased efficiency, achieved in part by incorporation of REE magnets. EVs and hybrid vehicles that demand longer battery range are particularly weight sensitive, and consequently typically utilize 100-150% more REE magnets than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. With most EVs requiring an additional 1 kg of NdPr vs. ICE vehicles, Medallion’s forecast NdPr output could supply magnets for 400,000 EVs per year.

“With current and projected pricing of NdPr we expect the economics from our independent techno-economic assessment to look very positive,” said Mark Saxon, Medallion President & CEO. “We welcome approaches by prospective business partners as we progress towards final design and engineering.”

Rare-earth elements are again attracting interest in the investment community as MP Materials Inc., which owns and operates Mountain Pass, went public November 18, 2020. With over 270 employees, MP Materials is the only operating REE mining and processing site in North America, and today ships a mineral concentrate to Shenghe Resources Holding in China for processing. Currently MP Materials produces approximately 15% of global rare-earth output and plans to use recently secured capital to extend its operations downstream to include extraction, separation, and marketing of separated light REEs.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rare-Earth Element Prices Rise as Medallion Approaches Key Technical Milestone VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), provides an industry update ahead of reporting the techno-economic assessment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...