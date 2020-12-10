 

Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the Ongoing Pandemic - TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 16:30  |  35   |   |   

Need for increased productivity across tissue paper manufacturing units, in order to cater to the increasing demand for toilet rolls and tissue boxes, has driven sales across the market

The outbreak of the coronavirus caused formidable disruptions across the retail industry, has put pressure on several product manufacturers including tissue paper companies

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoarding of retail shops was amongst the initial repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several retail outlets ran short of toilet papers, hand wash liquids, and sanitizers as people began stockpiling these items in their homes. This propensity was an outcome of the pre-lockdown panic that ensued across the largest economies of the world. In the contemporary scenario, it is impossible to get a clear view of the global tissue paper industry without assessing the COVID-19 crisis. The humongous demand for tissue paper rolls across the residential sector can be attributed to the apprehensions of the masses during the ongoing pandemic situation. Despite reopening of countries and marketplaces, people continue to be baffled by the consequences of strict lockdowns and market shutdowns. Henceforth, the demand for tissues paper in on a rise across the entire world, painting a bright scenario for the tissue paper packaging machines market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to tread along a revenue-oriented pathway in the years to follow. The undisputed use of tissue paper rolls and boxes across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is the primary driver of market demand. It is estimated that the global tissue paper packaging machines market would touch a value of US$ 321.8 Mn by the end of 2027, growing from a value of US$ 194.4 Mn in 2016. This rise in value corresponds to a CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2027.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38441

Key Findings of the Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market Report

  • Use of Tissue Papers in the Restaurant and Hospitality Business

The demand for tissue papers continues to escalate across hotels and restaurants as people become more inclined toward following cleanliness and hygiene standards, thus boosting the prospects in the tissue paper packaging machines market. Besides, use of toilet rolls and kitchen rolls across large hotels and hospitality units has also caused an uptick in sales of tissue papers. The aforementioned factors are putting pressure on tissue manufacturers to increase their output. Besides, the need for quality assurance in tissue manufacturing has also necessitated the use of premium quality standards for manufacturing. Henceforth, the global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to attract fresh revenues in the years to follow.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the Ongoing Pandemic - TMR -  Need for increased productivity across tissue paper manufacturing units, in order to cater to the increasing demand for toilet rolls and tissue boxes, has driven sales across the market -  The outbreak of the coronavirus caused formidable …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
SC Ventures Invests in OpenFin
Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union selects Finastra to power its members' digital banking experience
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments