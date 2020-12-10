Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the Ongoing Pandemic - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoarding of retail shops was amongst the initial repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several retail outlets ran short of toilet papers, hand wash liquids, and sanitizers as people began stockpiling these items in their homes. This propensity was an outcome of the pre-lockdown panic that ensued across the largest economies of the world. In the contemporary scenario, it is impossible to get a clear view of the global tissue paper industry without assessing the COVID-19 crisis. The humongous demand for tissue paper rolls across the residential sector can be attributed to the apprehensions of the masses during the ongoing pandemic situation. Despite reopening of countries and marketplaces, people continue to be baffled by the consequences of strict lockdowns and market shutdowns. Henceforth, the demand for tissues paper in on a rise across the entire world, painting a bright scenario for the tissue paper packaging machines market.

The global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to tread along a revenue-oriented pathway in the years to follow. The undisputed use of tissue paper rolls and boxes across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is the primary driver of market demand. It is estimated that the global tissue paper packaging machines market would touch a value of US$ 321.8 Mn by the end of 2027, growing from a value of US$ 194.4 Mn in 2016. This rise in value corresponds to a CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2027.

Key Findings of the Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market Report

Use of Tissue Papers in the Restaurant and Hospitality Business

The demand for tissue papers continues to escalate across hotels and restaurants as people become more inclined toward following cleanliness and hygiene standards, thus boosting the prospects in the tissue paper packaging machines market. Besides, use of toilet rolls and kitchen rolls across large hotels and hospitality units has also caused an uptick in sales of tissue papers. The aforementioned factors are putting pressure on tissue manufacturers to increase their output. Besides, the need for quality assurance in tissue manufacturing has also necessitated the use of premium quality standards for manufacturing. Henceforth, the global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to attract fresh revenues in the years to follow.