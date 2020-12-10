 

Neos Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NEOS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 16:31  |  29   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) to Aytu BioScience, Inc. is fair to Neos shareholders. Upon the effectiveness of the merger, Neos stockholders are expected to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each share of Neos common stock held.

The investigation concerns whether Neos and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Neos shareholders; (2) determine whether Aytu is underpaying for Neos; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Neos shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Neos shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

