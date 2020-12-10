 

Partnership Releases 2021 State Legislative Agenda

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 16:55  |  34   |   |   

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has unveiled its 2021 State Legislative Agenda. The Partnership's Legislative Agenda was developed by its Government Policy Council, which consists of Business Members from the Partnership's 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce and 365+ Investors. Included in the agenda is a list of featured priorities that will drive The Partnership's state policy efforts. The Partnership will focus on the following priorities – all with a goal to support inclusive economic recovery following the events of 2020:

Broadband — The Partnership supports policies that aim to bridge the digital divide by expanding access to affordable broadband in both rural and urban areas of the state through private investment, supporting education, small business, health care, agriculture and the quickly changing workforce.

Invest in Iowa — The Partnership supports passage of the Invest in Iowa proposal, which would fund Iowa's Natural Resource and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund (IWILL) and provide needed support for the mental health system in Iowa.

Child Care — The Partnership supports expanded access to affordable child care and policies that aid in that effort, including addressing the child care "cliff effect" and programs that support public-private partnerships to provide options to Iowa parents and guardians.

Justice Reform — The Partnership supports the recommendations of the Governor's FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform and further efforts to create an equitable environment for all Iowans.

Community Placemaking — The Partnership supports the creation of a large-scale investment program that aims to transform Iowa's communities, main streets and local economies through creative placemaking and community development.

"Our region is strong in part because we work together as public- and private-sector partners to advance meaningful policy," said Andrea Woodard, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy for The Partnership. "We look forward to collaborating with our state elected officials during the upcoming session to ensure our community and state are strong."

The Partnership's full State Legislative Agenda is available at DSMpartnership.com/statepolicy.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership 
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com. 

Contact:  
Courtney Shaw 
cshaw@DSMpartnership.com 
(405) 747-8757 
Learn More About DSM USA 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688037/Greater_Des_Moines_Partnership_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Partnership Releases 2021 State Legislative Agenda GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Greater Des Moines Partnership has unveiled its 2021 State Legislative Agenda. The Partnership's Legislative Agenda was developed by its Government Policy Council, which consists of Business …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
Beijing Forum 2020 shines a spotlight on new challenges and opportunities of globalization
SC Ventures Invests in OpenFin
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments