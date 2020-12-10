 

Global utility token OKB teams up with crypto payments service NOWPayments

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 16:48  |  34   |   |   

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has joined forces with noncustodial crypto payment services provider NOWPayments.The partnership allows holders of OKB -- the global utility token issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation -- to make fast and easy payments online using their OKB.

Starting on Dec. 15, 2020, users will be able to exchange their OKB for goods and services from any of the online merchants partnered with NOWPayments.

NOWPayments is a noncustodial crypto payments service that enables businesses to accept instant online payments in 50+ cryptocurrencies, now including OKB. The platform also supports automatic coin conversion, enabling merchants to accept any cryptocurrency of their choice and receive instant payment notifications when they do. By joining forces with OKB, NOWPayments will leverage the OKEx exchange as its main venue to obtain liquidity.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools that are designed to make cryptocurrency payment processing easier and faster. Featured among these are its easy-to-use API, invoices, widget, buttons and plugins for WooCommerce, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and more.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao said in a statement regarding the partnership:

"We are thrilled to continue to provide value to OKB holders and give them more opportunities to spend their OKB in real-world scenarios. NOWPayments is beginning to establish itself as one of the easiest crypto payment platforms for merchants to integrate and it allows its growing partner network to easily accept payments in more than 50 cryptocurrencies."

He added: "Using OKEx as its main source of liquidity is a great step forward for increasing growth and adoption of NOWPayments, and the value and utility of OKB as well."

This latest partnership creates further opportunities for holders to spend their OKB easily online at a variety of merchants. It also builds on the extensive network of application scenarios that are available to OKB holders, covering a wide range of services from loans and mortgages to tourism and entertainment, trading services to social networking — all available using OKB as payment.

In addition to OKB's increasing utility outside of the OKEx exchange, OKB holders can also enjoy expanded privileges on the OKEx platform. These include discounted trading fees, exclusive early access to OKEx Jumpstart Mining initiatives, P2P lending, OKB margin trading, OKB Saving and many more.

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading -- including futures, perpetual swap and options -- of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751455/20180925182721_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global utility token OKB teams up with crypto payments service NOWPayments VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has joined forces with noncustodial crypto payment services provider NOWPayments.The partnership allows holders of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
Beijing Forum 2020 shines a spotlight on new challenges and opportunities of globalization
SC Ventures Invests in OpenFin
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments