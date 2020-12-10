 

nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, has launched several new nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractors for rugged applications in the aerospace and defense industries.

An extractor is a small lever that inserts or releases conduction cooled assemblies, the enclosure part which protects the printed circuit board. A printed circuit board is a collection of electronic components delivering power to electronic devices.

“nVent has made extractors for years, and we built upon that experience to meet new demands in the market,” says Katie Hausman, nVent Global Product Manager. “Customers were looking for a broader commercial off-the-shelf offering for conduction cooled modules, especially for VITA 48.2 applications.”

The expanded extractor offering includes the 700, 701, 702 and 703 series designed specifically for VITA standard applications such as VITA 48.2, 46.0, 30.1 and IEEE 1101.2. The new series offers more options for customers to better meet application extraction force requirements. The extractors are available individually or as part of a kit that includes not only the extractor but the full mechanical conduction cooled module, card-lok and hardware under a single SKU. The kitting saves customers time and reduces costs by simplifying part number management, as well as supply chain complexity.

nVent offers numerous customization options. Customers can use full design services and consult nVent engineers to ensure the solution will meet their requirements. nVent engineers have access to the latest testing equipment and a test data library including data, such as extraction force testing, to enable customers to make data-driven design decisions.

For more information on nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractors visit: https://schroff.nvent.com/

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

