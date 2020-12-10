 

Keysight Launches New 800G Test Solutions to Speed Development of Next Generation Data Center Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 17:00  |  44   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched new 800G test solutions for validating electrical and optical interfaces to speed development of next generation data center technologies, including the first 100Gb/s transmitter and receiver pre-conformance test solution.

Service providers and data center operators are seeking 800G technology to meet a growing demand in network capacity at the desired cost and power consumption targets. This is primarily driven by data-hungry applications such as video conferencing, streaming and digital entertainment, which are delivered via wireless technologies such as 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi.

Keysight’s new portfolio of electrical and optical analysis solutions enable an 800G ecosystem, consisting of optical components, chipset, switch and semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) vendors, as well as system integrators, to speed design, development, test and validation across the entire design cycle.

“Keysight’s close collaborations across the high-speed industry, as well as with standard organizations such as Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF), enable us to deliver first-to-market solutions that accelerate design cycles and technology waves, well before standards mature,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Access to a portfolio of 800G test solutions across physical and protocol layers, from simulation to design, validation, conformance and manufacturing, enables our customers to verify interoperability and simplify testing across the workflow using common, uniform interfaces and software automation.”

Keysight’s new 800G test solutions allow users to fully explore design margins, while addressing design and conformance validation challenges in an 800G transceiver market, which is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2029 according CIR. New Keysight 800G test solutions include:

  • 100Gb/s electrical conformance test
  • Pre-silicon design verification
    • Combines Keysight’s IxVerify software, which generates network traffic, with Synopsys ZeBu Server 4 emulation system to accelerate pre-silicon design verification of system-on-chip (SoC) solutions and 800G Ethernet designs.
    • Delivers consistent test methodologies, configurations and scripts to accelerate testing from pre-silicon to post-silicon device validation.
  • 200Gbps solution for 800G research and pathfinding
  • Physical layer test system (PLTS)
    • Establishes signal integrity measurements and performs data post processing of high-speed interconnects, such as cables, backplanes, PCBs and connectors.
    • Supports de-embedding techniques on a common platform, enabling users to optimize performance margins in their 800G channel designs.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Launches New 800G Test Solutions to Speed Development of Next Generation Data Center Technologies Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched new 800G test solutions for validating electrical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Keysight's 5G Test Solutions Selected by Altiostar to Accelerate Deployment of Virtualized Radio Access Network Infrastructure
03.12.20
Keysight’s High-Speed Digital Test Solutions Selected by Allion Labs to Validate SerDes* Devices in Compliance to Interconnect Standards
02.12.20
Keysight Participates at Global Plugfest Organized by O-RAN Alliance
01.12.20
Keysight Launches Compact DC Electronic Loads for the Bench
30.11.20
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
24.11.20
Keysight Expands European Distribution Channel
23.11.20
Keysight Collaborates With NTU Singapore on Hybrid Vehicle to Everything Communications
19.11.20
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.11.20
Keysight Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
17.11.20
Keysight Introduces New Performance Test Solution for Benchmarking 5G Devices and Base Stations