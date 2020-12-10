Approval by the General Shareholders of the transfer of HiPay Group’s shares listing to Euronext Growth Paris

On December 10, 2020, HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announced that the General Shareholders' Meeting, held today in closed session, approved in accordance with the provisions of article L . 421-14 of the Monetary and Financial Code, the plan to transfer its shares from compartment C of the Euronext Paris market to the Euronext Growth Paris market, and conferred all powers on the Board of Directors for the purpose of implementing this transfer to the listing market.

HiPay Group also announced the signing by its subsidiaries HiPay ME SA (Belgium) and HiPay SAS (France) of a draft cross-border merger agreement of absorption of HiPay ME SA by HiPay SAS.

Transfer of the HiPay Group’s shares listing to Euronext Growth Paris

Reasons for transfer

This transfer should allow HiPay Group to be listed on a market better suited to the size of the company and its current market capitalization. HiPay Group intends to benefit from a more flexible regulatory framework, while continuing to benefit from and offer all its shareholders, the advantages of the listing and the dynamism of Euronext Growth.

Terms of transfer

The Board of Directors met on the same day and decided to implement this transfer.

Subject to the agreement of Euronext Paris, this listing will be effected through a procedure for the direct admission to trading of existing shares of HiPay Group, without the issuance of new shares.

HiPay Group currently meets the eligibility conditions required for the transfer procedure, namely a market capitalization of less than one billion euros and a free float of at least 2.5 million euros.

HiPay Group is supported in its Euronext Growth Paris transfer project by Portzamparc BNP Paribas, as a listing sponsor.

Main consequences of the transfer project (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with the regulations, HiPay Group wishes to inform its shareholders of certain consequences of such a transfer:

• Periodic information

HiPay Group will publish, within 4 months of the end of its financial year, an annual report including its annual (and consolidated) accounts, a management report and the Statutory Auditors' reports, it being specified that the following mentions will no longer be required in the report on corporate governance included in the management report: (i) information relating to executive compensation, and (ii) elements having an impact in the event of a public offer.