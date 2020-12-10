 

Approval by the General Shareholders of the transfer of HiPay Group’s shares listing to Euronext Growth Paris

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 16:53  |  54   |   |   

Approval by the General Shareholders of the transfer of HiPay Group’s shares listing to Euronext Growth Paris

On December 10, 2020, HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announced that the General Shareholders' Meeting, held today in closed session, approved in accordance with the provisions of article L . 421-14 of the Monetary and Financial Code, the plan to transfer its shares from compartment C of the  Euronext Paris market to the Euronext Growth Paris market, and conferred all powers on the Board of Directors for the purpose of implementing this transfer to the listing market.

HiPay Group also announced the signing by its subsidiaries HiPay ME SA (Belgium) and HiPay SAS (France) of a draft cross-border merger agreement of absorption of HiPay ME SA by HiPay SAS.

Transfer of the HiPay Group’s shares listing to Euronext Growth Paris

Reasons for transfer
This transfer should allow HiPay Group to be listed on a market better suited to the size of the company and its current market capitalization. HiPay Group intends to benefit from a more flexible regulatory framework, while continuing to benefit from and offer all its shareholders, the advantages of the listing and the dynamism of Euronext Growth.

Terms of transfer
The Board of Directors met on the same day and decided to implement this transfer.
Subject to the agreement of Euronext Paris, this listing will be effected through a procedure for the direct admission to trading of existing shares of HiPay Group, without the issuance of new shares.
HiPay Group currently meets the eligibility conditions required for the transfer procedure, namely a market capitalization of less than one billion euros and a free float of at least 2.5 million euros.
HiPay Group is supported in its Euronext Growth Paris transfer project by Portzamparc BNP Paribas, as a listing sponsor.

Main consequences of the transfer project (non-exhaustive list)
In accordance with the regulations, HiPay Group wishes to inform its shareholders of certain consequences of such a transfer:

•           Periodic information
HiPay Group will publish, within 4 months of the end of its financial year, an annual report including its annual (and consolidated) accounts, a management report and the Statutory Auditors' reports, it being specified that the following mentions will no longer be required in the report on corporate governance included in the management report: (i) information relating to executive compensation, and (ii) elements having an impact in the event of a public offer.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Approval by the General Shareholders of the transfer of HiPay Group’s shares listing to Euronext Growth Paris Approval by the General Shareholders of the transfer of HiPay Group’s shares listing to Euronext Growth Paris On December 10, 2020, HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announced that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...