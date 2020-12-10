 

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in The New England Journal of Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 16:46  |  91   |   |   
  • Data from 43,448 participants, half of whom received BNT162b2 and half of whom received placebo, showed that the vaccine candidate was well tolerated and demonstrated 95% efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection 7 days or more after the second dose
  • Vaccine efficacy observed in the overall study population was also generally consistent across subgroups defined by age, gender, race, ethnicity, baseline body mass index (BMI) or presence of other underlying co-morbidities
  • Partial protection from the vaccine candidate appears to begin as early as 12 days after the first dose
  • These data were included in the requests for regulatory authorization submitted to regulatory agencies across the globe, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, December 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine has published safety and final efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of BNT162b2, their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. In the trial of 43,448 participants, who were 16 years and older, 21,720 of whom received BNT162b2 and 21,728 placebo, the two-dose regimen of 30 mg BNT162b2, which was given 21 days apart, was well-tolerated and demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 95% against COVID-19.

“These pivotal data demonstrate that our COVID-19 vaccine candidate is highly effective in preventing COVID-19 disease and is generally well-tolerated. They are a testament to the extraordinary efforts to deliver an effective vaccine with a favorable safety profile rapidly and serve as the basis for our regulatory submissions around the world,” said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer. “As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and ravage the lives of so many people, we hope that these data will build confidence in the global health opportunity for vaccines to help us combat this devastating pandemic.”

“We are very encouraged by the data, which indicate that our vaccine candidate is well-tolerated and highly potent irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity, and pre-existing comorbidities. These are all critical factors for a vaccine to be effective in helping to address the pandemic,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of BioNTech. “Sharing further data from the Phase 3 trial in a renowned peer-reviewed journal underlines our commitment to transparency and scientific rigor. We consider both important at this important junction with additional potential authorizations of our vaccine in sight.”

Seite 1 von 6


BioNTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in The New England Journal of Medicine Data from 43,448 participants, half of whom received BNT162b2 and half of whom received placebo, showed that the vaccine candidate was well tolerated and demonstrated 95% efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection 7 days or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:31 Uhr
Könnte der Impfstoff-Transport BioNTech das Genick brechen?
16:46 Uhr
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat BNT162b2 im The New England Journal of Medicine
16:21 Uhr
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in The New England Journal of Medicine
15:20 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger nach Rückschlag vorsichtig - Airbnb-IPO kommt
15:00 Uhr
Auch Saudi-Arabien lässt Impfstoff von Biontech und Pfizer zu
10:39 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Hacker erbeuten Impfstoff-Daten bei Cyberangriff auf Behörde
06:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Cyber-Attacke gegen EMA - Daten von Pfizer und Biontech abgegriffen
05:38 Uhr
Cyber-Attacke gegen EMA - Daten von Pfizer/Biontech abgegriffen
09.12.20
Spahn: Im Herbst 2021 genug Impfstoff für gesamte Bevölkerung
09.12.20
BioNTech von Cyberangriff auf EMA betroffen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:34 Uhr
21.626
BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
06.12.20
2
Verrückte Einsichten: BioNTech-Aktie 9-mal mehr wert als Genentech beim Roche-Deal 1990
29.11.20
3
3 bedeutende News für die Biontech-Aktie!
20.11.20
9
Impfstoffrallye an den Börsen: Biontech-Jünger in Vorfreude: “Ich verkaufe kein Stück. Die dicken Na
11.11.20
5
JPMORGAN belässt Biontech auf 'Neutral'