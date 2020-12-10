QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 Testing Network

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar today, Thursday December 10 th at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's business developments, with a primary focus on the Collection Sites subsidiary.

Specifically, QuestCap CEO Doug Sommerville and Collection Sites, LLC President Tim Shelburn will discuss the growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 testing network.

Recent Performance Highlights Include:

Growing test sales amid recent Collection Sites media coverage and increasing COVID-19 cases across the United States. Demand for Collection Sites unique value-proposition of convenient and effective COVID-19 testing verifies operational model;

Initial 20 sites showing strong test sales with 7-day rolling average of 73 tests per day per site and average test price exceeding $95 per test;

Rapid antigen tests’ point-of-care capabilities allows for increased testing capacity, with one Collection Site recording sales of 186 tests in a single day;

The launch of 25 additional collection sites in hand-picked, high traffic locations across the United States, with installation beginning this week;

The leasing of new portable trailers from WillScot, drastically reducing upfront capital requirements and providing refuge for customers in the coming winter season; and

Continued engagement with retailers, with up to 743 contracted collection sites across the United States with partners like Simon’s Property Group , Brookfield Properties , Sandor , among others.

About Collection Sites

Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centers offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results in less than 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR, with results within 24 hours of testing. The testing centres are powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.