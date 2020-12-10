Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
10 December 2020

Director/PDMR Dealing

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it was informed yesterday that Richard Manley, Non-executive Director, subscribed for 11,061 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 13 October 2020, at a price of 90.4p per B Share.

Following this subscription, Mr Manley is beneficially interested in 62,071 B Shares, representing 0.68% of the Company's B Shares and 0.36% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Richard Manley
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		Non-executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800VP9N3LOQZ22441
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary shares of 1p each
   
Identification code GB00BG13MH08
   
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

 

 

  		Acquisition through public offer for subscription
c)

  		Price(s) and volume(s)        
    Price Volume  
   

  		90.4p 11,061  
         
d)

  		Aggregated information n/a - single transaction
   
- Aggregated volume  
   
- Price  
   
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		9 December 2020
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		Outside of a trading venue

~ End ~

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk


