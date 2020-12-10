Director/PDMR Shareholding
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
10 December 2020
Director/PDMR Dealing
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it was informed yesterday that Richard Manley, Non-executive Director, subscribed for 11,061 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 13 October 2020, at a price of 90.4p per B Share.
Following this subscription, Mr Manley is beneficially interested in 62,071 B Shares, representing 0.68% of the Company's B Shares and 0.36% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|Richard Manley
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|213800VP9N3LOQZ22441
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|B Ordinary shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00BG13MH08
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition through public offer for subscription
|
c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|
|90.4p
|11,061
|
d)
|Aggregated information
|n/a - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|9 December 2020
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
~ End ~
For further information, please contact:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk
Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:
John Davies
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk
